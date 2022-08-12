BTIG Research Raises Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $285.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research to $285.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PODD. Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $295.23.

Insulet Trading Up 0.6 %

PODD stock opened at $264.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Insulet has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.16 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.71.

Insider Activity

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 261.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 310.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

