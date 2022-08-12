Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Issues Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BMBL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 104,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,376. Bumble has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -790.80 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.
A number of analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Bumble from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
