Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Issues Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bumble Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BMBL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 104,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,376. Bumble has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -790.80 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Get Bumble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Bumble from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

About Bumble

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,123,000 after buying an additional 68,604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,856,000 after buying an additional 681,966 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,133,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,830,000 after buying an additional 420,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after buying an additional 47,428 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after buying an additional 23,776 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.