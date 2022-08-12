Bunge (NYSE:BG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

NYSE BG opened at $98.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7,596.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 119,497 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1,486.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

