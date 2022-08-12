Burney Co. Acquires New Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 102,966 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 31,932 shares of company stock worth $379,435 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $35.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

