Burney Co. Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 392,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average of $81.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

