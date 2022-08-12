Burney Co. Sells 2,948 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $200.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -470.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($138.96) to £120 ($145.00) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.