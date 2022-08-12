Burney Co. Sells 709 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Burney Co. decreased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $67.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $60.66. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

