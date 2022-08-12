BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on BuzzFeed to $5.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

BuzzFeed Price Performance

BZFD traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.07. 2,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,997. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BuzzFeed has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

Insider Activity at BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed ( NASDAQ:BZFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $91.56 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BuzzFeed will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BuzzFeed news, Director Gregory Coleman bought 75,000 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $207,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 565,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,595.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gregory Coleman acquired 75,000 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $207,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 565,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam Rothstein acquired 35,000 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 195,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,929.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.