BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ BCAN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,641. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops and markets customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized businesses to optimize day-to-day business activities, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre activities, and asset management.

