CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.65-$18.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47 billion-$6.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

NYSE:CACI opened at $276.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.81 and a 200-day moving average of $279.48. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.91. CACI International has a one year low of $238.29 and a one year high of $313.52.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CACI International will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in CACI International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

