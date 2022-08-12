CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.
CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$948.15 million.
CAE Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of CAE stock opened at C$26.65 on Friday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$25.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.97.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
