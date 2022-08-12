CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$948.15 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.65.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$26.65 on Friday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$25.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.97.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

