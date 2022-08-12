CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$37.50

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.56.
NYSE CAE traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 91.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. CAE has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $34.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 135.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
