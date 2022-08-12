CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$37.50

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.56.

NYSE CAE traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 91.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. CAE has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). CAE had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CAE will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 135.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

