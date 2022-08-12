CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$37.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAE. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$36.65.
CAE stock traded up C$0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.25. The company had a trading volume of 206,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,324. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The company has a market cap of C$8.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.22. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$25.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.43.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
