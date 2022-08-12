CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$37.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAE. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$36.65.

CAE Price Performance

CAE stock traded up C$0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.25. The company had a trading volume of 206,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,324. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The company has a market cap of C$8.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.22. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$25.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.43.

About CAE

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$948.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

