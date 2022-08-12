Cahill Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,202 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,559,000 after buying an additional 97,426 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 191,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,096,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 166,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. 51,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412,583. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.42.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

