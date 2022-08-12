Cahill Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,447,000. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,522,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,807. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

