Cahill Wealth Management LLC Invests $584,000 in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cahill Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,599 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GMF stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $102.32. 27,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,664. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $96.18 and a 52 week high of $131.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.01.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.