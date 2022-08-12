Cahill Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PRF traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.79. 1,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,432. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.61. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $176.73.

