Cahill Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,374. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $90.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

