Callaway Golf to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Callaway Golf in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Callaway Golf’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ELY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Callaway Golf Trading Up 3.2 %

ELY opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 16.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 428,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 60,496 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.2% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,479,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,577,000 after acquiring an additional 143,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1,090.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 113,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 103,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 599,321 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 599,321 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.