Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the July 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Calyxt Price Performance

Shares of Calyxt stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,388. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

Get Calyxt alerts:

About Calyxt

(Get Rating)

Read More

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.