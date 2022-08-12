Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the July 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Calyxt Price Performance
Shares of Calyxt stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,388. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $4.43.
About Calyxt
