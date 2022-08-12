Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 719.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 2,163.5% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 273,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 261,154 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Dropbox by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 158,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 156,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Dropbox by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,342,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 143,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,617,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,679,388.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,617,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,679,388.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,086 shares of company stock worth $2,055,883. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The company had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

