Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,462 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 185,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the period. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of CIB opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $45.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.75. Bancolombia had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Further Reading

