Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 22,489 Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

