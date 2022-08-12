Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 8,132 Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,721,000 after purchasing an additional 152,593 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $9,839,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after acquiring an additional 115,761 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 173,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 78,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 2,990.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 47,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

NVAX stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.05. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 2,530.12% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

