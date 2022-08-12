Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $710,000 Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 117.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 186.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 6,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after purchasing an additional 967,546 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMC opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $46.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

