Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 53,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,128,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

