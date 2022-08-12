Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $557,000 in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of M. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,052,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE:M opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on M. TheStreet cut Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Macy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

