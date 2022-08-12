Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $690,000 in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,308,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,761,000 after acquiring an additional 238,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,818,000 after acquiring an additional 153,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 789,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after acquiring an additional 197,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 269,942 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.56.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 21.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $9,688,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Murphy Oil news, Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $201,631.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,456.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $9,688,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,742 shares of company stock worth $12,115,092. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.