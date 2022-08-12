Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $584,000 Investment in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 40,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in KT during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of KT by 50.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 35.8% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on KT shares. Bank of America started coverage on KT in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

KT Stock Performance

NYSE:KT opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading

