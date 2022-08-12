Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 8,944 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $66.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

