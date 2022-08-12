Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $111.49 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.33 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

