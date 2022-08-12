Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 215.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Omnicell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 193,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,118,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 18.7% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 7.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $109.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.62 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04.
OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.40.
In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
