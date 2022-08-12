Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 31.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 42.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

BIIB opened at $218.22 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

