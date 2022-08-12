Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PCH opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.20. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

