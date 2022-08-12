Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target to C$9.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WDOFF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 5.2 %

OTCMKTS WDOFF opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

