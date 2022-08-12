Canaccord Genuity Group Raises ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $256.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $232.00 to $256.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SWAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $245.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.57.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $281.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.79. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $287.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 192.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $217,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,624,326.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $217,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,624,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $833,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,981.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,112 shares of company stock worth $5,711,438 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ShockWave Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 199.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 70,385 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 53,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

