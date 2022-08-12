Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price to $380.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $450.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ILMN. Cowen set a $412.00 price objective on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.18.

Illumina Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $227.44 on Friday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.05.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

