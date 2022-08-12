Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock’s previous close.

CAR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.25 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.06.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

CAR.UN traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$47.34. The company had a trading volume of 233,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.04. The company has a market cap of C$8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.18. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$42.69 and a 1 year high of C$62.77.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

