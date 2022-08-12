Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a C$93.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CSFB set a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$79.73.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.20 on Thursday, reaching C$71.11. 741,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,025,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.08 billion and a PE ratio of 8.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$69.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.81. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$37.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 10.0999994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 750 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.51, for a total transaction of C$58,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,762,791.02. In related news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.51, for a total value of C$58,882.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,762,791.02. Also, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.68, for a total value of C$823,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,016,984.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,332 shares of company stock worth $13,460,381.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

