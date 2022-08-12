Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.50 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$36.46.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CWB opened at C$28.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 7.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.29. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$24.11 and a 1-year high of C$41.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$258.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$264.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.9799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones bought 3,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,993.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,806 shares in the company, valued at C$747,887.40. Insiders bought a total of 4,759 shares of company stock worth $130,586 over the last three months.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

