Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBDS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 210,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. Cannabis Sativa has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.42.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

