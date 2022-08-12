Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CBDS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 210,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. Cannabis Sativa has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.42.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
