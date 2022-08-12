Cannabis Suisse (OTCMKTS:CSUI) Stock Price Up 141.1%

Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 141.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 2,815,589 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,377% from the average session volume of 190,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
Cannabis Suisse Corp. engages in the cultivation, production, and distribution of over-the-counter products, recreational tobacco products, and medical CBD oils. The company sells its products through Swiss4Life, a retail brand for online selling, as well as a network of retailers. It provides health-related supplements, and face masks and disinfectants, as well as retails cigarettes.
