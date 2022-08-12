Cannell & Co. Buys 10,117 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.2% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cannell & Co. owned 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $74,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.63.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

