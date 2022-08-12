Cannell & Co. Cuts Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Cannell & Co. lessened its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,701 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $12,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in PAR Technology by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 399,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $3,335,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of PAR traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. 7,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,254. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.82. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $38.07.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

