Cannell & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Cannell & Co. lowered its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,528,840 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $318,590,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,942 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $111,170,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,186 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,245 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TECK stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.28. 262,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,691,353. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECK. CIBC upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

