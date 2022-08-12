Cannell & Co. Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cannell & Co. decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,215 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Sysco stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.31. 120,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.42. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

