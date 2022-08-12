Cannell & Co. Decreases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cannell & Co. cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,091 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,396,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,123,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,553,000 after acquiring an additional 276,890 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.18.

Shares of HCA traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.23. 6,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.44.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

