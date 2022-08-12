Cannell & Co. Has $21.20 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cannell & Co. decreased its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 338,280 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned 0.42% of Air Lease worth $21,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 138.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AL traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. 10,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.83. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $50.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -64.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

