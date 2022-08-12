Cannell & Co. Has $37.93 Million Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Cannell & Co. reduced its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cannell & Co. owned 1.11% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $37,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,566,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,499.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,055,000 after purchasing an additional 110,046 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTM traded up $36.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,299.00. 882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,751. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,244.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1,142.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $978.51 and a 1-year high of $1,291.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total value of $127,094.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,479.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile



White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

