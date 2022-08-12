Cannell & Co. Has $56.50 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Cannell & Co. decreased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,775 shares during the period. Crown makes up 1.7% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.37% of Crown worth $56,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at $1,320,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 75,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $99.73. 34,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,331. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

